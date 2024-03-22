Cortes tossed four innings against Atlanta in a Grapefruit League game Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

With Gerrit Cole (elbow) set to miss extended time at the start of the campaign, Yankees manager Aaron Boone named Cortes the team's Opening Day starter last week. The left-handed hurler got the ball for what's expected to be his final spring outing Thursday, and he worked up to 75 pitches. Cortes gave up just one run through four frames, but Atlanta tagged him for three straight hits -- a homer, a triple and a single, in that order -- resulting in two runs before he was pulled without retiring a batter in the fifth. If this was in fact Cortes' final appearance before next Thursday's Opening Day outing, he'll finish spring play with an 8.10 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over 10 innings.