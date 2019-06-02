Cortes was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Cortes rejoined the Yankees last week and fired five scoreless frames over two appearances, but will nonetheless return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with C.C. Sabathia (knee) set to come off the injured list. The 24-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP this season, but looked much improved during his second stint in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories