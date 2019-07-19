Cortes was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Cortes surrendered one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.1 frames in the nightcap. The Yankees will likely call up a fresh arm in his place, though a corresponding move has yet to be made.