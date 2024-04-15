Cortes yielded four runs on five hits and a walk over four-plus innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out six during the loss to Cleveland.

Most of the damage against Cortes on Sunday came via the long ball, as Jose Ramirez and Gabriel Arias both took him deep. Despite his last dominant outing of eight shutout frames, Cortes still owns a 4.50 ERA through four starts. On the bright side, he forced a season-high 15 swinging strikes, including eight with the fastball. The 29-year-old's next outing is lined up to be at home against the Rays.