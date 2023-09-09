Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned Vasquez and Jhony Brito as possible replacements for Luis Severino (side) in the team's rotation, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Severino exited Friday's game against the Brewers with a left side injury, and he was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday. That means New York now has a rotation spot to fill, and rookies Vasquez and Brito appear to be the leading candidates for the role. Vasquez has posted a solid 2.35 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 26.2 innings this season, though his 22:13 K:BB isn't ideal. He's pitched twice in relief since being recalled from the minors Sept. 1 but was mostly used as a starter during earlier stints with the Yankees this season.