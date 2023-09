The Yankees optioned Vasquez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Vasquez will end up as the Yankees' roster casualty as Frankie Montas (shoulder) returns from the 60-day injured list. Despite a lackluster season in Triple-A, the 24-year-old righty was solid out of the bullpen for the Yankees, posting a 2.87 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 37.2 innings.