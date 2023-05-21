Weber earned a 10th-inning save against Cincinnati on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect frame.
The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th, then turned to Weber to close things out in the bottom of the frame. He needed just 10 pitches to do so, throwing seven strikes and retiring the side in order. The save was Weber's first this season and second in his career. Though New York's closer situation remains unsettled, Weber isn't expected to see many additional chances in that role.