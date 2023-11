The Yankees placed Weber (forearm) on outright waivers Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Weber pitched well for New York after being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in May, but his season came to an end in early June when he was diagnosed with a right forearm strain. At last check, the 33-year-old was undergoing platelet-rich plasma treatment in an effort to avoid Tommy John surgery.