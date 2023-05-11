site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Ryan Weber: Added to roster
RotoWire Staff
The Yankees selected Weber's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
Weber has made seven starts for SWB this season, holding a 5.77 ERA and 26:6 K:BB over 34.1 frames. He'll provide the Yanks with a fresh arm in the bullpen capable of going multiple innings.
