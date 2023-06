The Yankees transferred Weber (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The transaction removes Weber from the 40-man roster and opens up a spot for outfielder Billy McKinney, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Wednesday's game versus the White Sox. As a result of the move to the 60-day IL, Weber won't be eligible for activation until early August while he works back from a right forearm strain.