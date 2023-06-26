Weber (forearm) has opted for a platelet-rich injection and rehab in an attempt to avoid Tommy John surgery, per MLB.com.

Weber has been on the shelf since feeling discomfort near his right forearm in an outing against the Dodgers on June 2. Season-ending Tommy John surgery remains a possibility, but the righty reliever is taking a conservative treatment approach with the hope that he can return to the big-league team before the end of the campaign. Weber is on the 60-day IL and can't be activated until early August, at the soonest, even if he responds well to the treatment.