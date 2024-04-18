The Yankees claimed Trammell off waivers from the Dodgers on Thursday.
The Dodgers DFA'd Trammell on Tuesday, but he will retain a spot on a 40-man roster as he moves to New York. The 26-year-old doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so he will take a spot on the Yankees' bench and add to the team's outfield depth. Kevin Smith was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Dodgers' Taylor Trammell: Designated for assignment•
-
Dodgers' Taylor Trammell: Claimed by Dodgers•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Moves off 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Knocks first spring homer•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: First hits of spring Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Solid since return to Tacoma•