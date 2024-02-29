Trammell went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, a stolen base and a run in the Mariners' Cactus League loss to the Royals on Wednesday.

After going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his first two Cactus League games, Trammell broke out for a highly productive afternoon. The 26-year-old prospect has hit well at Triple-A Tacoma but struggled throughout his time in the majors over his last three seasons, producing just a .168 average, .639 OPS and 37.0 percent strikeout rate across the 351 career plate appearances he's logged against big-league arms. The offseason additions of Mitch Haniger and Luke Raley have fortified the Mariners' corner outfield spots, but Trammell could potentially carve out a role as a reserve option in both the outfield and at designated hitter with a strong enough spring.