Trammell owns a .265/.429/.588 slash line with 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBI across 91 plate appearances over 21 games since his demotion to Triple-A Tacoma.

Trammell has slugged six homers and drawn 19 walks over that span as well, although his issues with consistent contact have persisted in the form of a 31.9 percent strikeout rate. The solid numbers strike a welcome contrast from Trammell's big-league stints this season, however, a sample where he's posted a .130 average, .612 OPS and 39.3 percent strikeout rate over 22 games. If Trammell continues to hit well on the farm, a return to the big-league club when rosters expand Sept. 1 could be in play.