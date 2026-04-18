Astros' Joey Loperfido: Not in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido (quadriceps) is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Loperfido injured his right quad during Friday's series opener. He'll rest up Saturday with the hopes that he is cleared to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Houston will start Yordan Alvarez, Taylor Trammell and Cam Smith in the outfield from left to right.
More News
-
Astros' Joey Loperfido: Managing quad tightness•
-
Astros' Joey Loperfido: Idle for series finale•
-
Astros' Joey Loperfido: On bench against LHP•
-
Astros' Joey Loperfido: Starts in left field, bats fifth•
-
Astros' Joey Loperfido: Pushing for starting spot•
-
Astros' Joey Loperfido: Heading back to Houston•