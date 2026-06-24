Astros' Joey Loperfido: Gets extra-inning revenge Tuesday

Loperfido went 1-for-1 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

Traded from Toronto back to Houston over the winter, Loperfido came off the bench for a revenge game. The 27-year-old outfielder pinch hit for Jake Meyers and was credited with an RBI as part of a ninth-inning rally on a bases-loaded catcher's interference call, before slugging a game-winning, three-run homer off Braydon Fisher in the top of the 11th. The long ball was Loperfido's first of the season in 32 big-league games, and while he's batting just .154 (4-for-26) since returning to the 26-man roster in early June, three of the four hits have gone for extra bases and he's drawn six walks.