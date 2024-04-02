The Dodgers claimed Trammell off waivers from the Mariners on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Trammell had been designated for assignment by Seattle after failing to make the Opening Day roster. The former top prospect is out of options, so the Dodgers will need to clear space for him on their 26-man and 40-man rosters. There wouldn't appear to be a path to much playing time for Trammell, although Jason Heyward (back) is banged up. The 26-year-old has hit just .168/.270/.368 with a 37 percent strikeout rate over parts of three big-league seasons.