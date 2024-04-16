The Dodgers designated Trammell for assignment Tuesday.
Since being claimed by the Dodgers on April 2, Trammell had six plate appearances and did not record a hit or walk. The outfielder joined the team when Jason Heyward went to the injured list, but this move comes with prospect Andy Pages getting the call up.
