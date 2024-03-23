Trammell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a Cactus League tie with the Brewers on Friday.

The 26-year-old outfielder's second-inning homer with Luis Urias aboard put the first runs of the day on the board. It was Trammell's first round-tripper of the spring. Trammell also pushed his Cactus League average and OPS to .276 and .865, respectively, with the blast; however, whether he makes the cut for the Opening Day roster with Mitch Haniger, Julio Rodriguez and Luke Raley healthy across the outfield, and several other players versatile enough to spell them also available, remains to be seen.