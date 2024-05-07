Trammell was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Trammell cleared waivers after being DFA'd by the Yankees on Saturday and will stick in the team's system and the Triple-A level. Considering he hasn't batted over .200 in the big leagues in his career, Trammell will likely have to light it up in Triple-A to return to the majors.
More News
-
Yankees' Taylor Trammell: DFA'd by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Taylor Trammell: Claimed by Yankees•
-
Dodgers' Taylor Trammell: Designated for assignment•
-
Dodgers' Taylor Trammell: Claimed by Dodgers•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Moves off 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Knocks first spring homer•