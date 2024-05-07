Trammell was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Trammell cleared waivers after being DFA'd by the Yankees on Saturday and will stick in the team's system and the Triple-A level. Considering he hasn't batted over .200 in the big leagues in his career, Trammell will likely have to light it up in Triple-A to return to the majors.