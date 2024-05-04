The Yankees designated Trammell for assignment Saturday.

Trammell will be pushed off the 40-man roster in order to create room for Jon Berti (groin) to return from the injured list. The 26-year-old Trammell has now been DFA'd more times (3) than he's reached base (2) this season, though it's possible he gets claimed off waivers once again by a team in need of outfield depth.