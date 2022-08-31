Duffey and the Yankees agreed Wednesday on a contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Duffey will join his third organization of the season after his long run with the Twins came to an end earlier this month before he joined the Rangers for a brief pit stop, only to opt out of his minor-league deal with Texas just over two weeks later. The 31-year-old righty had turned in an unremarkable 4.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 44 innings in the majors with Minnesota earlier this season, but he delivered a 2.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 21.6 K-BB% across 144 frames from 2019 through 2021. Duffey is initially expected to report to the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he could be in the mix for a promotion to the big-league bullpen in the final month of the regular season.