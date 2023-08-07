The Yankees signed McAllister to a minor-league contract Saturday and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

McAllister, who was released by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, found a new organization just three days later. He made his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut Sunday, tossing a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. The 35-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in the majors since 2018, but he may have an outside chance at receiving a promotion over the final two months of the season if he can continue to turn in quality results at Triple-A. Between stops with the Yankees' and Diamondbacks' top affiliates, McAllister has compiled a 4.81 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 55:20 K:BB in 39.1 innings, with most of his appearances coming in hitter-friendly venues in the Pacific Coast League.