McAllister agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Monday, the Peoria Journal Star reports.

McAllister was released by the Rangers prior to Opening Day after the team informed him he wouldn't break camp with the big club. After three stellar years in relief for the Indians from 2015 through 2017, McAllister fell on hard times last season, posting a 6.20 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 44 appearances between Cleveland and Detroit. The Dodgers don't have an immediate opening in their bullpen, so he'll likely have to prove himself at Triple-A Oklahoma City before receiving a look with the big club.

