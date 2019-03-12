McAllister struck out two over two hitless and scoreless innings Monday against the Angels.

This was McAllister's third appearance lasting more than an inning. Given the health of the Rangers' starting rotation -- three of five coming back from elbow surgery -- the team will need multi-inning relievers, and McAllister's making a bid to be one. He's allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over 8.1 innings.