McAllister was released by the Rangers on Monday.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as McAllister -- who signed a one-year deal with the Rangers in January -- posted a respectable 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 12 innings this spring. The veteran right-hander should draw interest on the open market given his prior big-league success.

