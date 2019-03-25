Zach McAllister: Released by Rangers
McAllister was released by the Rangers on Monday.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as McAllister -- who signed a one-year deal with the Rangers in January -- posted a respectable 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 12 innings this spring. The veteran right-hander should draw interest on the open market given his prior big-league success.
More News
-
Rangers' Zach McAllister: Seeks multi-inning role•
-
Rangers' Zach McAllister: Signs with Rangers•
-
Dodgers' Zach McAllister: Joins Dodgers on minor-league deal•
-
Zach McAllister: Elects free agency•
-
Tigers' Zach McAllister: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Tigers' Zach McAllister: Signs major-league deal with Tigers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...