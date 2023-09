The Yankees selected McAllister's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

It's a story in perseverance, as the 35-year-old McAllister hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018, having bounced around to six different organizations since then on minor-league deals. He has earned a promotion by posting a 1.62 ERA and 20:4 K:BB over 16.2 innings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.