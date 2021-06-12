Britton (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list prior to Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Britton has been sidelined for the first 10 weeks of the season while recovering from an offseason cleanup of his elbow and he also suffered a setback in mid May. He gave up six earned runs in 4.1 innings through five rehab appearances. If Aroldis Chapman were ever unavailable or were to lose his grip on the closer's job, Britton would be a top option to step in.