Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out
Napier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
As expected, Napier won't take the court for Monday's matchup due to a strained right hamstring. He's set to miss his eighth straight contest. Napier's next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against Utah.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Likely out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Unlikely to return Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...