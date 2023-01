Napier posted 23 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two steals and an assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 136-109 win over the Stars.

Napier came off the bench during Friday's matchup and was efficient from the floor to lead the team's reserves in scoring. Although he was unable to contribute much in secondary categories, he helped propel the Capitanes to the blowout win.