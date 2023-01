Napier compiled 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 91-86 win over Austin.

Napier was held scoreless during the Capitanes' last matchup, but he returned to form Saturday and has now scored at least 20 points in five of his first eight appearances of the regular season. He's averaging 19.8 points and 5.0 assists in 29.9 minutes per game this season.