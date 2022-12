Napier (undisclosed) posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 112-102 win over Austin.

Napier had been sidelined since early December due to an unspecified issue, but he played over 20 minutes in his return to the court Friday. He's now scored in double figures in five of his seven appearances this season.