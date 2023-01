Napier logged 40 points (12-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-116 overtime win over the Blue.

Napier had topped 20 points in each of his three appearances prior to Friday's matchup, but he reached another level while knocking down six attempts from beyond the arc Friday. He should continue to play a prominent role for the Capitanes moving forward.