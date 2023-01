Napier totaled 29 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 win over Santa Cruz.

Napier continued to come off the bench Sunday, but he's now tallied at least 20 points in each of his last three appearances. Over his first 10 regular-season outings, he's averaged 22.3 points and 5.1 assists in 30.7 minutes per game.