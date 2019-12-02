Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big double-double off bench
Harrell registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 150-125 win over the Wizards.
Although Harrell is consistently the Clippers' most productive option at center, coach Doc Rivers prefers to let the big man dominate on the second unit while deploying Ivica Zubac as the starter alongside stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The second-unit role hasn't impacted Harrell, who is averaging career highs in scoring (18.8 points per game), rebounds (8.0) and assists (2.2).
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles on big night•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Detonates for 34 points•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Drops 28 off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Stellar line in Thursday's loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Starting at center•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Struggles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...