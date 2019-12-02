Harrell registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 150-125 win over the Wizards.

Although Harrell is consistently the Clippers' most productive option at center, coach Doc Rivers prefers to let the big man dominate on the second unit while deploying Ivica Zubac as the starter alongside stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The second-unit role hasn't impacted Harrell, who is averaging career highs in scoring (18.8 points per game), rebounds (8.0) and assists (2.2).