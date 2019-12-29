Henry registered 24 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 29 minutes of G League action during Sunday's 112-89 victory over the Skyforce.

Although Henry missed both three-point attempts, he was otherwise highly efficient, making nine of his other 12 attempts from the field. He finished one rebound shy of a double-double and also produced value on the defensive end with a two blocks and steals apiece. The 26-year-old continues to shoot the ball well, as Sunday's performance pushed his field-goal percentage to over 50 percent on the year.