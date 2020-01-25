Henry (foot) returned to action Thursday, posting two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 13 minutes during the Blue's 144-140 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Henry played in a limited capacity during his return, finding the floor for 13 minutes. The foot injury was evidently a minor one, as he missed just one game while recovering, though he'll look to get back his regular dose of 27.6 minutes per game in the coming games. On the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists.