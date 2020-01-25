Myke Henry: Returns from injury
Henry (foot) returned to action Thursday, posting two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 13 minutes during the Blue's 144-140 G League loss to the Texas Legends.
Henry played in a limited capacity during his return, finding the floor for 13 minutes. The foot injury was evidently a minor one, as he missed just one game while recovering, though he'll look to get back his regular dose of 27.6 minutes per game in the coming games. On the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.