Henry posted 24 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and a block across 30 minutes of G League action during Wednesday's 98-96 loss to the Stars.

DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell sat out with an ankle injury, giving Henry extra opportunity on the offensive end. Henry made sure to get his fill, launching 22 attempts from the field, hitting 10 to finish with 24 points, his second-highest total of the season. Henry is now averaging 19.4 points on 51.9 percent shooting to go along with 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals on the season.