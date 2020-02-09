Myke Henry: Paces team in scoring
Henry finished with 23 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 131-120 G League win over the Stockton Kings.
Henry led the team in scoring but also produced on the defensive end with two blocks and a steal. On the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 28 games.
