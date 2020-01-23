Henry did not suit up for Tuesday's game against Austin due to a foot injury.

Henry had been playing well before his injury, hitting 61.8 percent of his field goals for total of 76 points over his past five games. There's no timetable available for his return, but DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell appears to have benefitted from Henry's absence, dropping 33 points, a new season high, over 31 minutes.