Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Sent to G League
Claxton was assigned to the G League on Friday. Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Claxton was cleared of the hamstring injury at the start of the week but saw garbage-time action in his two games with the team. The 20-year-old will have a much better chance to get reacclimated to game speed with the Long Island Nets.
