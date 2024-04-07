Claxton (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Kings.
Claxton will miss his first game since Dec. 27 after spraining his left ankle during Saturday's win over Detroit. In the wake of Claxton's absence, Noah Clowney should be the favorite to enter the first unit for his first career start, while Day'Ron Sharpe handles most of the backup work at the five. Claxton's next chance to go will come Wednesday against Toronto
