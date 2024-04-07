Claxton is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton finished Saturday's win over Detroit with five points (2-4 FG), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks but tweaked his left ankle, though no injury was reported during the contest. Given Sunday's matchup is the second half of a back-to-back set and the Nets have already been eliminated from the Play-In Tournament, it wouldn't be surprising to see them rest most of their regulars versus Sacramento. Cameron Johnson (toe) and Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) have already been ruled out, while Dennis Schroder (Achilles) joins Claxton as questionable.