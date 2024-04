Claxton totaled 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Pacers.

Claxton recorded a team-high 13 rebounds during Wednesday's win en route to his 29th double-double of the season. The 24-year-old big man has also been a shot-blocking machine, tallying 11 games with at least four rejections so far in 2023-24.