Claxton produced 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 win over Toronto.

Claxton's team-high 11 rebounds helped him record his 30th double-double of the season during Wednesday's win. He also registered just his third game of 2023-24 with at least five blocks. Claxton's efficiency has decreased slightly from last year, going from shooting 70.5 percent from the field in 2022-23 to 63.2 percent in 2023-24.