Claxton (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Kings, marking his first absence since Dec. 27, but will return to action Wednesday. Over his last eight appearances, Claxton has averaged 9.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 31.6 minutes per game.