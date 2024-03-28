Claxton recorded 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 overtime win over Washington.

Claxton took care of business on the glass while leading all players in Wednesday's contest in rebounds to go along with a game-leading trio of blocks en route to the lone double-double on the night for the Nets. Claxton has hauled in 10 or more boards in two straight games, posting his fourth double-double over the last 10 contests.