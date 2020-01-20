Thunder's Steven Adams: Heads to locker room

Adams exited Monday's game against Houston with an apparent leg injury, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams started the game at his usual center spot but limped to the locker room in the first quarter after being fouled by Clint Capela. The Thunder are yet to comment, but Adams appeared to be favoring one of his legs, as he jogged to the locker room with a noticeable limp. Consider him questionable to return until further notice.