Thunder's Steven Adams: Heads to locker room
Adams exited Monday's game against Houston with an apparent leg injury, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Adams started the game at his usual center spot but limped to the locker room in the first quarter after being fouled by Clint Capela. The Thunder are yet to comment, but Adams appeared to be favoring one of his legs, as he jogged to the locker room with a noticeable limp. Consider him questionable to return until further notice.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...