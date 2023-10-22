The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to address instability in his right knee. He's expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Adams was diagnosed with a PCL sprain in the knee last January, and despite gaining clearance to start training camp, he didn't respond as well as hoped to non-surgical treatment and will be forced to go under the knife. The loss of Adams is a brutal blow to Memphis' frontcourt, which is also slated to be without Brandon Clarke (Achilles) for most of 2023-24. As a result, Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama are both expected to be thrust into increased roles for the playoff-hopeful Grizzlies. It's not immediately clear which of the two players will settle into a starting role alongside Jaren Jackson, or if Memphis will go in a different direction.