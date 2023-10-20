Adams (undisclosed) is sitting out Friday's preseason game against the Bucks, Damichael Cole of Memphis News reports.
This is likely just a maintenance day for the veteran, as he's coming off a knee injury from last season. The Grizzlies will give Xavier Tillman a look alongside Jaren Jackson on Friday.
